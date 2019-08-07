Sports
Phillips, Cordero fuel 5-2 Frisco win over Corpus Christi
FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a three-run double in the second inning, and Tyler Phillips allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-2 on Wednesday.
The double by Cordero capped a four-run inning and gave the RoughRiders a 5-1 lead after Leody Taveras drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Corpus Christi cut into the deficit on an error that scored Osvaldo Duarte.
Phillips (5-8) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.
Brett Adcock (1-8) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked two.
Comments