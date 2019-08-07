Pirela’s run leads Lehigh Valley to 2-1 win over Louisville

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Pirela scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 2-1 win over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday.

Pirela scored on the play after he reached base on a forceout, advanced to second on a single by Austin Listi and then went to third on a walk by Shane Robinson.

In the bottom of the first, Lehigh Valley took the lead on a single by Logan Morrison that scored Nick Williams. Louisville answered in the sixth inning when Jose Siri scored on a forceout.

JD Hammer (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joel Kuhnel (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.