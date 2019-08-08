Diaz’s single leads Quintana Roo to 3-2 win over Yucatan

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Frank Diaz hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Tigres de Quintana Roo a 3-2 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Thursday.

Yordanys Linares scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on an error.

The single by Diaz scored Linares to give the Tigres a 3-2 lead.

Sebastian Valle hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Leones a 1-0 lead. The Tigres came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Eric Aguilera hit an RBI single, bringing home Manuel Orduno.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yucatan tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Jonathan Jones hit an RBI single, scoring Valle.

Joshua Corrales (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Manny Parra (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.