Diaz’s single leads Quintana Roo to 3-2 win over Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Frank Diaz hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Tigres de Quintana Roo a 3-2 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Thursday.
Yordanys Linares scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on an error.
The single by Diaz scored Linares to give the Tigres a 3-2 lead.
Sebastian Valle hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Leones a 1-0 lead. The Tigres came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Eric Aguilera hit an RBI single, bringing home Manuel Orduno.
Yucatan tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Jonathan Jones hit an RBI single, scoring Valle.
Joshua Corrales (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Manny Parra (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
