De Goti hits for cycle, sparks Round Rock’s 20-12 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Alex De Goti hit for the cycle, as the Round Rock Express topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 20-12 on Wednesday.

De Goti homered in the second, singled in the fourth, homered in the fifth, tripled in the eighth, and doubled in the ninth.

El Paso grabbed a 4-2 lead in the first after Austin Allen and Aderlin Rodriguez hit back-to-back three-run and solo home runs.

Trailing 10-5, the Express tied it up in the fifth inning when Nick Tanielu hit a two-run double and then scored on a three-run home run by De Goti.

The Express later scored in four more innings to put the game out of reach, including four runs in the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run, while Tanielu hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Brendan McCurry (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Robbie Erlin (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, El Paso got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Rodriguez homered twice and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring three.