Angels take 6-game skid into matchup with Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels (56-59, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-56, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dillon Peters (2-0, 3.20 ERA) Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-11, 4.68 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Red Sox are 28-30 on their home turf. Boston's team on-base percentage of .340 is third in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an OBP of .391.

The Angels have gone 27-31 away from home. Los Angeles's lineup has 168 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads the club with 38 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 63 extra base hits and is batting .322. Andrew Benintendi has 19 hits and is batting .452 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trout leads the Angels with 115 hits and is batting .302. David Fletcher has nine hits and is batting .225 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .268 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Angels: 2-8, .217 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), Felix Pena: 60-day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Bard: 10-day IL (triceps), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (foot), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder).