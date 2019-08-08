Bichette takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Yankees

New York Yankees (75-39, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-70, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (14-2, 3.98 ERA) Blue Jays: Thomas Pannone (2-4, 5.98 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto's Bichette puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Yankees.

The Blue Jays are 19-31 against the rest of their division. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Justin Smoak with a mark of .349.

The Yankees are 42-14 against AL East Division teams. New York's team on-base percentage of .343 is second in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an OBP of .386.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 118 hits and has 54 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 14-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 21 home runs and is batting .279. Mike Tauchman is 8-for-27 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .283 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Kingham: 10-day IL (oblique), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 10-day IL (elbow), Derek Fisher: day-to-day (face), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: 10-day IL (wrist), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (core), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).