Banks’ single leads Harrisburg to 4-3 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Banks hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

Tres Barrera scored on the play after he reached base with a double.

Harrisburg took a 3-0 lead on a solo home run by Luis Garcia in the fifth inning. Binghamton answered in the seventh inning when Jason Krizan hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Sam Haggerty.

Jhonatan German (1-0) got the win in relief while Yeizo Campos (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.