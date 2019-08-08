Hudson Valley beats Tri-City 2-1

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Garrett Hiott touched home with the decisive run in the third inning, as the Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Hiott scored after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

The flyout by Troike scored Hiott to give the Renegades a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the first, Tri-City grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by C.J. Stubbs that scored Yeuris Ramirez. Hudson Valley answered in the second inning when Jacson McGowan scored on a passed ball.

Nathan Wiles (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tri-City starter Christian Mejias (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Renegades swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 9-3. Hudson Valley remains undefeated against Tri-City this season at 4-0.