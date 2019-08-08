Rodriguez hits grand slam, leads Toledo over Buffalo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Ronny Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday.

The grand slam by Rodriguez capped a five-run inning and gave the Mud Hens a 5-1 lead after Jacob Robson hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Bryan Garcia (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Buffalo starter T.J. Zeuch (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Bisons, Rowdy Tellez doubled twice and singled.