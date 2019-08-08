Mahle, Baldoquin lead Mobile to 6-0 win over Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Greg Mahle tossed a five-hit shutout and Roberto Baldoquin singled twice, as the Mobile BayBears topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-0 on Thursday.

Mahle (1-2) struck out five to pick up the win.

Mobile started the scoring in the second inning when Brandon Marsh hit a two-run double and Jahmai Jones hit a sacrifice fly.

The BayBears later added single runs in the third, fourth and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

Bryan Sammons (4-5) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

The Blue Wahoos were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the BayBears' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.