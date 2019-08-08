Phillips, Hernandez lift Omaha over Salt Lake 8-6

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Brett Phillips and Elier Hernandez each homered and drove in two runs as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Salt Lake Bees 8-6 on Thursday.

Omaha took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including a two-run home run by Phillips.

After Omaha added a run in the second when Phillips scored on an error, the Bees cut into the deficit in the third inning when Michael Hermosillo hit a three-run home run.

The Storm Chasers later tacked on a run in both the third and sixth innings. In the third, Hernandez hit a solo home run, while Xavier Fernandez hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Salt Lake saw its comeback attempt come up short after Hermosillo hit a two-run home run and Anthony Bemboom scored on an error in the eighth to cut the Omaha lead to 8-6.

Brian Flynn (3-2) got the win in relief while Salt Lake starter Alex Klonowski (1-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Hermosillo homered twice, driving home five runs and scoring a couple for the Bees.