Sports
Diaz leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 7-3 win over AZL Indians Red
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Yanel Diaz hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 7-3 win over the AZL Indians Red on Friday.
The double by Diaz started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Danny Sinatro scored on a groundout and Diaz scored on a wild pitch.
The AZL Dodgers Mota tacked on another run in the seventh when Jonny Deluca scored on an error.
Aldry Acosta (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Juan Zapata (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Yordys Valdes singled twice, also stealing a base for the AZL Indians Red.
Comments