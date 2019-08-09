Diaz leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 7-3 win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Yanel Diaz hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 7-3 win over the AZL Indians Red on Friday.

The double by Diaz started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Danny Sinatro scored on a groundout and Diaz scored on a wild pitch.

The AZL Dodgers Mota tacked on another run in the seventh when Jonny Deluca scored on an error.

Aldry Acosta (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Juan Zapata (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Yordys Valdes singled twice, also stealing a base for the AZL Indians Red.