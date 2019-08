PHOENIX (AP) -- Jesus Maestre hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 9-4 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Friday.

The single by Maestre scored Victor Nova and Jhonkensy Noel to give the AZL Indians Blue a 6-4 lead.

Randy Labaut (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jose Parra (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.