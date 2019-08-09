FC Dallas brings strong defensive play into matchup against Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC (11-7-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (9-9-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas takes on Minnesota United FC on a defensive hot streak after giving up only nine goals over the past 10 games.

FC Dallas is 6-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas has allowed 19 of its 28 goals conceded in the second half of games, surrendering 10 in the last 15 minutes of play.

Minnesota United FC is 6-2-4 in Western Conference games. Minnesota United FC is 8-5-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has six goals and four assists for FC Dallas. Dominique Badji has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

Darwin Quintero has seven goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Mason Toye has four goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Reggie Cannon, Bryan Acosta.

Minnesota United FC: Darwin Quintero.