Palacios’ single leads Charlotte to 6-4 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Jermaine Palacios hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Friday.

The single by Palacios started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Stone Crabs a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Zacrey Law scored on an error and Palacios scored on a wild pitch.

The Stone Crabs tacked on another run in the ninth when Moises Gomez hit a solo home run.

Tampa saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kyle Gray hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Leonardo Molina in the ninth to cut the Charlotte lead to 6-4.

Justin Marsden (1-3) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Kyle Zurak (4-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Tarpons, Diego Castillo singled twice, also stealing a base.