Taylor, Mena lift Brooklyn over Connecticut 12-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Kennie Taylor tripled, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Connecticut Tigers 12-1 on Friday.

Jose Mena doubled and singled twice with three runs for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn started the scoring in the first inning when Jose Peroza hit an RBI double to score Taylor.

Brooklyn later scored in three additional innings, including a seven-run eighth, when Antoine Duplantis hit an RBI single and Mena scored on a wild pitch and Jake Mangum scored on a triple to help punctuate the blowout.

Corey Gaconi (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Connecticut starter Jack O'Loughlin (2-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Brooklyn improved to 3-1 against Connecticut this season.