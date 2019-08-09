Esposito hits walk-off single, NW Arkansas beats Tulsa 4-3

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Nate Esposito hit a walk-off single with one out in the seventh inning, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Tulsa Drillers 4-3 on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Naturals and a four-game winning streak for the Drillers.

Jordan George scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Angelo Castellano and then went to third on a single by Castellano.

After the Drillers scored three runs in the top of the fifth, NW Arkansas tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when D.J. Burt hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Emmanuel Rivera.

Reliever Andres Sotillet (6-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Jordan Sheffield (2-2) allowed one run and got one out in the Texas League game.

Gabriel Cancel singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.