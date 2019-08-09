Pina’s single leads AZL Cubs 1 to 3-2 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Oswaldo Pina hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to a 3-2 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Saturday.

The single by Pina started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 1 a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Ervis Marchan hit an RBI single and Pina scored when a runner was thrown out.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jaime Perez hit a two-run home run.

Shane Combs (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Louis Head (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Dodgers Lasorda, Perez homered and doubled, driving in two runs. Yhostin Chirinos singled twice, also stealing a base.