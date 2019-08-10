Pie hits walk-off homer in 11th, Leon beats Oaxaca 10-8

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Pie hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the 11th inning, as the Bravos de Leon beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 10-8 on Friday.

Alex Valdez hit a two-run single in the first inning to help give the Guerreros a 5-2 lead. The Bravos came back to take a 6-5 lead in the third inning when they scored four runs, including a single by Daniel Cornejo that scored Pie.

Oaxaca regained the lead 8-6 after it scored three runs in the fourth inning on a bases-clearing double by Erick Rodriguez.

Leon tied the game 8-8 in the fifth when Omar Renteria scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Bravos had three relievers combine to throw 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Craig Stem (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Rogelio Martinez (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Several Guerreros chipped in at the plate, as six players recorded at least two hits. Alejandro Gonzalez doubled twice and singled. Stranding 12 men on base, the Guerreros did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.