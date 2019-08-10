Infante leads DSL Orioles2 to 9-4 win over DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Kevin Infante had two hits and scored two runs as the DSL Orioles2 topped the DSL Yankees 9-4 on Saturday.

DSL Orioles2 started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including an RBI single by Julio Herrera and an RBI triple by Damian Valdez.

The DSL Orioles2 later added two runs in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Andry Mercedes (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Yankees starter Osiel Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Kelvin Espino doubled and singled for the DSL Yankees.

DSL Orioles2 improved to 5-2 against DSL Yankees this season.