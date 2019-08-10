Brito, Ordonez lead DSL Rockies to 5-2 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Juan Brito hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Jesus Ordonez homered and had two hits as the DSL Rockies defeated the DSL Twins 5-2 on Saturday.

The home run by Brito scored Ordonez to give the DSL Rockies a 2-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs in the third, the DSL Twins cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jeury Lopez hit a solo home run.

The DSL Rockies later tacked on a run in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Ordonez hit a solo home run, while Juan Guerrero scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Enmanuel Pio (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while DSL Twins starter Yeremi Garcia (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Rockies remains undefeated against DSL Twins this season at 7-0.