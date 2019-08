, (AP) -- Ayendy Ortiz hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Astros to a 7-2 win over the DSL Rays1 on Saturday.

The single by Ortiz scored Freddy Guilamo to give the DSL Astros a 6-2 lead.

Jose Betances (1-2) got the win in relief while Anthony Molina (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Rays1, Jose Pereira singled twice, also stealing a base.