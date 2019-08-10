Vellojin’s single leads DSL Reds to 10-8 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Daniel Vellojin hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Reds to a 10-8 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Reds swept the short two-game series.

The single by Vellojin started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the DSL Reds a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Vellojin scored on an error and Junior Melo hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 6-3, the DSL Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Gustavo Ruiz hit an RBI single, bringing home Willfrann Astudillo.

The DSL Reds later tacked on four runs in the eighth, including a single by Darlin Guzman that scored Jose Acosta.

DSL Blue Jays saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gabriel Martinez hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the DSL Reds lead to 10-8.

Melo homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for DSL Reds.

DSL Reds starter Jesus Rojas (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jonatan Bernal (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing five runs and five hits over five innings.

DSL Reds improved to 8-4 against DSL Blue Jays this season.