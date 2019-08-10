Joyce’s single leads Connecticut to 5-2 win over Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Corey Joyce hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 5-2 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday.

The single by Joyce, part of a two-run inning, gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead before Nick Quintana scored on a forceout later in the inning.

The Tigers tacked on another run in the eighth when Joyce hit an RBI single, scoring Quintana.

Connecticut right-hander Carson Lance (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Frank Valentino (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.