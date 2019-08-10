Thompson, King and Glowicki shut out Fort Wayne, South Bend wins 3-0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Riley Thompson, Brendan King and Brian Glowicki combined for a shutout as the South Bend Cubs topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-0 on Saturday.

King (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing three hits over four scoreless innings. Adrian Martinez (5-4) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

In the second inning, South Bend took a 2-0 lead after Rafelin Lorenzo hit a sacrifice fly and Luis Vazquez hit an RBI double. The Cubs scored again in the eighth inning when Darius Hill scored on a passed ball.

Blake Hunt doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the TinCaps. Fort Wayne was held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the South Bend staff recorded its 13th shutout of the year.