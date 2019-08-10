Turner’s homer leads Princeton to 11-10 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Gionti Turner hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Princeton Rays to an 11-10 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Saturday.

The home run by Turner started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Rays an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Aldenis Sanchez scored on a wild pitch and Nick Schnell hit an RBI single.

After Princeton added a run in the fourth when Diego Infante scored on an error, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Miguel Hiraldo scored on a groundout and PK Morris hit a two-run home run.

The Blue Jays saw their comeback attempt come up short after Hiraldo hit an RBI single, driving in Eric Rivera in the fifth inning to cut the Princeton lead to 11-10.

Stanly Sabino (3-0) got the win in relief while Bluefield starter Roither Hernandez (2-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

In the losing effort, Bluefield got contributions throughout its order, as six players had at least a pair of hits. Morris homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. The Blue Jays also recorded a season-high 17 base hits.