McKinney, Scheiner lead Modesto to 10-3 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Scheiner hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Ian McKinney allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Modesto Nuts defeated the San Jose Giants 10-3 on Saturday.

McKinney (11-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing three runs.

Up 1-0 in the third, Modesto added to its lead when Joe Rizzo hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Scheiner.

San Jose answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to get within two, including an error that scored Manuel Geraldo.

The Nuts later scored in three additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the eighth.

Jose Marte (3-6) went five innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked one.