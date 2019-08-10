Sports
Giambrone, Short lift Iowa over Salt Lake 7-3
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Trent Giambrone and Zack Short each homered and drove in two runs as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Salt Lake Bees 7-3 on Saturday.
Iowa started the scoring in the first inning when Short hit a two-run home run.
Salt Lake answered in the top of the next frame when Jarrett Parker hit a solo home run to get within one.
The Cubs later added one run in the second and third innings and three in the fifth to secure the victory.
Iowa right-hander Tyson Miller (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Nick Tropeano (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and six hits over four innings.
Josh Thole doubled and singled for the Bees.
