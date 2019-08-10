Weeks hits grand slam, leads Albuquerque over Round Rock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Drew Weeks hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 13-3 win over the Round Rock Express on Saturday.

The grand slam by Weeks scored Elliot Soto, Sam Hilliard, and Roberto Ramos to give the Isotopes a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Express cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Nick Tanielu hit an RBI double, scoring Drew Ferguson.

Albuquerque later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Hilliard hit a two-run triple to help put the game away.

Albuquerque right-hander Rico Garcia (1-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brandon Bielak (6-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Lorenzo Quintana homered and doubled for the Express.