Acosta carries Mexico to 5-0 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Octavio Acosta tossed a two-hit shutout, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 5-0 win over the Pericos de Puebla in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Acosta (10-7) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

Mexico scored one run in the third on a forceout that scored Ricardo Valenzuela. The Diablos Rojos scored again in the fifth inning, when they scored four runs, including a two-run double by Carlos Figueroa.

Guillermo Moscoso (3-8) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out five in the Mexican League game.

The Pericos were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Diablos Rojos' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

The Diablos Rojos swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2.