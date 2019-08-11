Cordero leads Frisco over Amarillo 6-2

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Andretty Cordero homered and had three hits, driving in three as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-2 on Saturday.

Frisco started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Leody Taveras advanced to third on a double by Cordero and then scored on a double by Cordero.

After Frisco added three runs in the third, the Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Hudson Potts hit a solo home run and Taylor Kohlwey hit an RBI single.

The RoughRiders later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Cordero hit a solo home run and Eliezer Alvarez scored on an error to secure the victory.

Walker Weickel (7-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Amarillo starter Nick Margevicius (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.