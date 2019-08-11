Idrogo’s double leads AZL Indians Red to 10-5 win over AZL D-backs

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cesar Idrogo hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 10-5 win over the AZL D-backs on Sunday.

The double by Idrogo came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the AZL Indians Red a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Gabriel Rodriguez hit a three-run double and then scored on an error.

Samuel Vasquez (1-2) got the win in relief while Yan Sanchez (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.