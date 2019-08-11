Danielak helps to shut out Rancho Cuca., Stockton wins 5-0

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Michael Danielak and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Stockton Ports defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5-0 on Saturday.

Danielak (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Austin Hamilton (5-3) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Stockton scored one run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Alfonso Rivas that scored Yhoelnys Gonzalez. The Ports scored again in the seventh inning, when they crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Jonah Bride.

Gonzalez doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

The Quakes were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Ports' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.