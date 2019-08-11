Bassitt expected to start for the Athletics against White Sox

Oakland Athletics (66-51, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (52-63, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-5, 3.80 ERA) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (12-5, 3.44 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will square off at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday.

The White Sox are 28-29 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective batting average of .254 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .325.

The Athletics are 29-28 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.08, Tanner Roark paces the staff with a mark of 4.06. The White Sox won the last meeting 3-2. Reynaldo Lopez notched his seventh victory and Eloy Jimenez went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Roark registered his eighth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leury Garcia leads the White Sox with 126 hits and has 34 RBIs. Jose Abreu is 15-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 55 extra base hits and is batting .252. Dustin Garneau is 4-for-13 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: (oblique), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Marco Estrada: (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).