Gutierrez hits grand slam, leads Durango over Aguascalientes

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Gutierrez hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 14-10 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Sunday.

The grand slam by Gutierrez scored Aneury Tavarez, Yancarlo Angulo, and Adonis Garcia to tie the game 7-7.

The Generales took the lead for good in the fourth when Daniel Mayora got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Keven Lamas.

Starter Luis Payan (3-1) got the win while Linder Castro (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saul Soto homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the Rieleros. Carlos Rodriguez doubled twice, driving in three runs.

With the win, Durango improved to 7-2 against Aguascalientes this season.