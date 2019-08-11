Galindo hits walk-off single in 10th, Myrtle Beach beats Wilmington 1-0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Wladimir Galindo hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 1-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pelicans and a three-game winning streak for the Blue Rocks.

Jose Gutierrez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Myrtle Beach starter Alexander Vargas struck out three while allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Manuel Rodriguez (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Dye (4-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Blue Rocks were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Pelicans' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Wilmington is 8-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.