Guarate, Miliano and Eusebio shut out AZL Mariners, AZL Padres 2 wins 2-0

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Carlos Guarate, Michell Miliano and Luis Eusebio combined for a shutout as the AZL Padres 2 beat the AZL Mariners 2-0 on Monday. The AZL Padres 2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Guarate (5-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three and walking one to get the win. Elvis Alvarado (0-1) went three innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Arizona League game.

AZL Padres 2 scored its runs when Jared Alvarez-Lopez hit an RBI single in the third inning and Luis Almanzar hit an RBI double in the fourth.

The AZL Mariners were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the AZL Padres 2's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.