Pena leads AZL Giants Black over AZL Dodgers Mota 6-3
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jean Pena homered and had two hits, driving in two as the AZL Giants Black beat the AZL Dodgers Mota 6-3 on Monday.
AZL Giants Black went up 5-0 in the fourth after Nolan Dempsey and Andrew Caraballo scored on an error as part of a four-run inning.
Following the big inning, the AZL Dodgers Mota cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Luis Yanel Diaz hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Tyler Ryan.
The AZL Giants Black tacked on another run in the eighth when Pena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Richgelon Juliana.
Mac Marshall (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Dodgers Mota starter Jose Rodulfo (1-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
