Bushor scores on error in 10th, AZL Royals beats AZL Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Chase Bushor scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Royals to a 3-0 win over the AZL Reds on Monday.

Bushor scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Warling Vicente. Later in the inning, AZL Royals added insurance runs when Herard Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly and Darryl Collins hit an RBI triple.

Emilio Marquez (5-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Ariel Mojica (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Reds were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the AZL Royals' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.