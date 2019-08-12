Rodriguez scheduled to start for Red Sox at Indians

Boston Red Sox (62-58, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (71-47, first in the AL Central)

Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5, 4.19 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (6-3, 3.13 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Indians.

The Indians are 38-24 in home games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.69. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.28 ERA.

The Red Sox have gone 32-26 away from home. Boston's team on-base percentage of .340 is third in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an OBP of .382.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 27 home runs and has 49 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-38 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 26 home runs home runs and is slugging .556. Sam Travis is 5-for-24 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back).