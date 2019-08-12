Eichhorn, Lavastida lead Mahoning Valley to 5-0 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Bryan Lavastida was a home run short of the cycle, and Brian Eichhorn allowed just four hits over six innings as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers beat the Batavia Muckdogs 5-0 on Monday.

Eichhorn (3-2) struck out eight to get the win.

Mahoning Valley scored one run in the second on a solo home run by Johnathan Rodriguez. The Scrappers scored again in the ninth inning, when they crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Rodriguez.

Edgar Martinez (2-3) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out one to take the hard-luck loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.