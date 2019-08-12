Moreno leads Lansing to 4-3 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 4-3 win over the Dayton Dragons on Monday. The Lugnuts swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Moreno scored Griffin Conine to give the Lugnuts a 2-0 lead.

The Dragons cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jay Schuyler hit a solo home run.

The Lugnuts later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, LJ Talley scored on a wild pitch, while Rafael Lantigua hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dayton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Morgan Lofstrom hit a two-run double in the ninth inning to cut the Lansing lead to 4-3.

Lansing right-hander Sean Wymer (7-11) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jhon De Jesus (2-13) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.

Cameron Warren doubled and singled for the Dragons.

Lansing improved to 9-4 against Dayton this season.