Mendoza, Allen lead the way for Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza homered and singled as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 3-1 on Monday.

Jonathan Allen homered and singled with two runs for Great Falls.

Rocky Mountain tied the game 1-1 in the third after Cam Devanney hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael Wilson.

Great Falls answered in the bottom of the frame when Mendoza hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Voyagers tacked on another run in the fourth when Tom Archer hit an RBI single, scoring Allen.

Kaleb Roper (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Rocky Mountain starter Wuilder Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.