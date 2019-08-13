Tucker has 4 RBI, leads Round Rock to 11-6 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Kyle Tucker drove in four runs, while Nick Tanielu and Jack Mayfield drove in three apiece as the Round Rock Express beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 11-6 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Express and a four-game winning streak for the Isotopes.

Tucker homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Tanielu doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Round Rock started the scoring in the first inning when Tucker hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 6-4, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Elliot Soto scored on a passed ball.

Round Rock starter Framber Valdez (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Pat Dean (3-11) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Pat Valaika homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Isotopes. Noel Cuevas homered and singled, driving in three runs.