Gettys, Quiroz lead El Paso to 9-5 win over San Antonio
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Michael Gettys hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Esteban Quiroz doubled twice as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the San Antonio Missions 9-5 on Monday.
The home run by Gettys scored Jason Vosler to give the Chihuahuas a 3-1 lead.
After El Paso added four runs, the Missions cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when David Freitas hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Nate Orf.
The Chihuahuas later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Ty France hit an RBI single, while Travis Jankowski hit an RBI single in the eighth.
El Paso starter Emmanuel Ramirez (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Aaron Wilkerson (7-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over three innings.
Freitas homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Missions.
