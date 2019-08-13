Back-to-back homers by McCullough, Jackson fuel Orem win

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Morgan McCullough and Jeremiah Jackson connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the Orem Owlz to a 13-5 victory over Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday.

McCullough hit a three-run shot before Jackson hit a solo shot that gave the Owlz a 4-0 lead.

After Orem added a run in the third when Anthony Mulrine drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Johan Sala, the Chukars tied the game in the fourth inning when Michael Emodi hit a solo home run and Jose Marquez hit a grand slam.

Orem later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Jackson hit a three-run home run and Jose Verrier hit a two-run home run to help put the game out of reach.

Jackson homered twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win. Sala doubled and singled, scoring three runs.

Yoel De Leon (1-2) got the win in relief while Brady Cox (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.