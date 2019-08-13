Real Salt Lake plays Seattle on defensive hot streak

Seattle Sounders FC (11-7-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (11-9-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake plays Seattle on a defensive hot streak after allowing only nine goals over the last 10 games.

Real Salt Lake is 4-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Real Salt Lake is 5-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

The Sounders are 5-5-4 in conference play. Seattle is 8-5-0 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has six goals and four assists for Real Salt Lake. Sam Johnson has three goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Nicolas Lodeiro has five goals and six assists for Seattle. Harry Shipp has three goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 5-2-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Seattle: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tony Beltran (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

Seattle: Gustav Svensson (injured), Will Bruin (injured), Kelvin Leerdam (injured), Roman Torres.