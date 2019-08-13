Sims’ 17 points helps Lynx to 89-73 win over Liberty

Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims, right, looks to pass with New York Liberty guard Bria Hartley defending during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. AP Photo

Odyssey Sims had 17 points, Stephanie Talbot added 16 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 89-73 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota led 40-29 before New York closed the half on an 11-2 run with seven straight points from Rebecca Allen. She scored a franchise-best 20 points in the quarter — just two points shy of the WNBA record.

Minnesota jumped ahead in the third quarter, scoring 20 of the first 31 points, and cruised.

Napheesa Collier and Danielle Robinson each had 14 points for Minnesota (13-12). Sylvia Fowles had seven points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Allen finished with a career-high 28 points for New York (8-16), which has lost six straight and nine of 10. Allen was 11 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. The fifth-year player set her previous high of 21 points last Wednesday.

Tanisha Wright had six assists for New York to move into a tie with Temeka Johnson for 10th all-time in the WNBA. Tina Charles was held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, and Asia Durr and Amanda Zahui B. did not play because of injury.