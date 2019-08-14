Quiroz has 3 RBI, leads El Paso to 14-9 win over San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Esteban Quiroz, Aderlin Rodriguez and Rodrigo Orozco each drove home three runs, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the San Antonio Missions 14-9 on Tuesday.

Quiroz doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Rodriguez homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

El Paso batted around in the first inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a bases-clearing double by Quiroz.

The Chihuahuas later added four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Rodriguez hit a two-run home run, while Rodriguez and Austin Allen hit RBI doubles in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

El Paso starter Jerry Keel (8-7) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Trey Supak (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up eight runs and three hits while only recording two outs.

For the Missions, Cory Spangenberg homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Jake Hager homered and doubled, driving in two runs.