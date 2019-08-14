Collins, Govern lead the way for AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Darryl Collins tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the AZL Royals beat the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 8-7 on Wednesday.

Jimmy Govern singled twice with two runs for AZL Royals.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda tied the game 4-4 in the fourth after Wladimir Chalo hit a two-run home run and Jaime Perez hit a two-run single.

Trailing 6-5, the AZL Royals took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Edickson Soto hit an RBI single en route to the one-run lead.

The AZL Royals tacked on another run in the eighth when Collins hit an RBI single, scoring Herard Gonzalez.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda saw its comeback attempt come up short after Perez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Royals lead to 8-7.

Rovaldis Cabrera (4-1) got the win in relief while Juan Gonzalez (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Dodgers Lasorda, Perez was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs. Chalo homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.